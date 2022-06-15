Two new walking and cycle routes in Peterborough have moved a step closer after city council officers recommended a further £165k in funding for the preliminary design process.

The funding has come from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.; £65k has been allocated for a new footpath at Malborne Way from Saltmarsh to Lime Academy School (approx. 200m) and £100k has been allocated towards the design of a new 250m cycleway connecting the existing cycleway on Phorpres Close to the existing cycleway in Cygnet Business Park and the London Road Cycleway.

The works are part of the A1260 Nene Parkway Junction 32 to Junction 3 improvement scheme and were previously awarded £500k in January 2021.

The report recommending awarding the funding to Milestone Infrastructure Limited for the designs states: “Improving the walking and cycling infrastructure will complement and enhance the main highway works planned for on Junction 3.

"The area around Junction 3 has excellent walking and cycling routes with two missing links that this project would solve.

"Active travel is key part of CPCA’s emerging Local Transport and Connectivity Plan. Therefore, it is hoped funding can be secured for construction of both active travel schemes once the design is completed.”