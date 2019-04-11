New Peterborough road and cycle path closures announced

Have your say

New road and cycle closures in Peterborough have been announced.

The closures, and the expected dates, are:

Thorney Road

Road will be closed between St Martins Road and Guntons Road from April 13 to 14.

Fletton Parkway

Junction 2 eastbound on the slip road between Malborne Way and Fletton Parkway from April 15 to April 16 for barrier repairs.

Castle Drive, Northborough

Between Claypole Drive and St Andrews Road from April 15 to 19.

Benedict Square, Werrington

No pedestrians or cyclists from Benedict Square to Helmsdale Gardens cycle path and Stirling Way to Bretton Way cycle path from April 13 to 21.

A47

The Causeway in Thorney, near the B1167 roundabout, for approximately two nights (8pm to 6am) starting on or after Friday, May 17.