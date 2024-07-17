Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last year a car crashed into a house on the street – so speed cushions will be put in place, with works starting next week

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work to install traffic calming measures in a Dogsthorpe road will start this month, following a number of traffic incidents there.

Peterborough City Council is due to start delivering a new traffic calming scheme in Elmfield Road on 22 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a number of minor traffic incidents in the area, council officers met with local residents and councillors on site and agreed that speed reduction measures would be beneficial and help prevent further incidents there.

Work will start on Elmfield Road next week

Last year there were a number of calls for action after a car crashed into a home on the street.

Three pairs of speed cushions will be installed in Elmfield Road close to the junction with Central Avenue. Speed cushions are an effective tool for reducing vehicle speeds whilst limiting the impact on other transport such as buses and emergency service vehicles.

Councillor Mohammed Jamil, Peterborough City Council's Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: "Installing speed reduction measures in a location with known issues with speeding and careless driving is a positive step for local residents. We have a number of locations in the city where similar measures have been used including newly installed cushions in Gunthorpe Ridings that have received positive feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The speed cushions will be an effective tool in managing careless driving and will be a significant step to improving road safety in the area. I look forward to seeing them installed and am confident they will have a positive effect."

The works are programmed to stat on 22 July and will be completed by Milestone Infrastructure Limited, Peterborough City Council's highways partner.

Road closures will be required in order to help deliver the works safely.

Garton End Road and Elmfield Road will be closed between its junctions with Newark Avenue and Central Avenue from 22 to 30 July.

Elmfield Road will be closed between Dogsthorpe Road and Central Avenue between 31 July and and 16 August.

Diversions will be signed on site and access will be maintained for residents.