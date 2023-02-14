A new footbridge over the A47 in Bretton has officially opened to the public.

The bridge, which goes over junctions 15 and 16 of the A47 near Peterborough City Hospital, opened on Monday (January 13) and installation works were completed over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further closure is planned between junctions 15 and 16 from 8pm on Friday February 17 to 6am on February 20, however, to demolish the old footbridge.

The new bridge over the A47 Bretton Parkway.

National Highways and Peterborough City Council have asked people to keep away from the site during the demolition for safety reasons.

Once the weekend closures is completed, there will be overnight A47 road closures to carry out further restoration works to the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This will include safety barrier upgrades, kerb replacement, lighting renewal and landscaping – as well as removing the permanent lane one closure, returning the A47 to its full capacity.

The A47 will be closed westbound between junctions 16 and 15 on Sunday 26 February, from 8pm to 6am.

The old bridge over the A47 Bretton Parkway, which will be demolished.

It will also be closed westbound between junctions 15 and 18 on weeknights between Monday, February 27, to Friday, March 24 – with two lane two set to be closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the A47 is closed, eastbound traffic will be diverted off the A47 onto Nene Parkway, Fletton Parkway and Frank Perkins Parkway to re-join the A47 at junction 20.

Westbound traffic will follow the same diversion but in reverse.