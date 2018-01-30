New figures reveal the condition of Peterborough's roads

All drivers hate bumpy roads and potholes, and now government statistics reveal the extent of Peterborough's road network which may need repairs.

Road inspections were carried out in the 12 months to March 2017.

And it may surprise you to learn that just 1% of Peterborough's 51 miles of council run A roads were judged to be likely in need of maintenance. That's one mile.

The road examinations, done by scanner machines, and in some cases human inspection, identify sections of road that are worn by use or may have ruts, bumps or potholes.

It's not clear from the data the extent of disrepair to the one mile of road that has been identified.

The data from the Department for Transport, also shows that 5% of the B and C roads were likely to be in need of repair, and 16% of unclassified roads.

In total there are 518 miles of minor roads in Peterborough.

The highway inspections use a classification called Road Condition Indicator. This categorises a road as green, amber or red, based on ruts and bumps.

If a part of a route is branded red it should be checked more thoroughly as it is likely to require maintenance.

The figures also show that road conditions are better than they were five years ago, when 2% of Peterborough's A roads were likely in need of repairs.

The condition of unclassified roads has also improved, as from April 2011 to March 2012 22% of minor roads required repairs.

These statistics only refer to Peterborough's local authority run roads.

The majority or roads in the area are the responsibility of the council while Highways England is in charge of the maintenance for motorways and some major A roads.

A DfT spokesman commented on the figures: "We are investing record amounts to improve our roads to link people with jobs, families and services.

"These statistics show that our investment is making a difference, with fewer key roads needing maintenance than 10 years ago."