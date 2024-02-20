Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Baston Parish Council has passed a new bylaw that it hopes will prevent the village from being used a cut through for HGVs.

The council has been fighting for regulation for the past 12 years and has finally passed a vote to institute a weight limit and signange in the village. The result was unanimous.

The 7.5 tonne weight limit will be applied to Greatford Road and Main Street.

Main Street, Baston.

In justifying its reasons for introducing the limit, a spokesperson for the council said: “Whilst the village expects the businesses in Outgang Road to have access it is not right that many, many HGVs use Baston as a cut through, speeding on these village roads and not using the mapped A15 and A16 roads.

The route along the A15 and A16 may take 10 minutes longer but is ultimately safer.

"Baston has two schools in the village and no footpath along 90 percent of one side of Main Street and half of Greatford Road or safe crossing place for adults and children alike.

Chairman David Plant said: “We hope this 7.5T limit will reduce the volume of HGVs in the village and make Baston a safer place.