A new 5G mast has been approved in Peterborough.

Prior approval has been given to place the new mast on a grass verge adjacent to Whittlesey Road in Old Fletton.

Hutchison 3G UK Limited, which made the application, stated in the plans that the 15m high mast would not require significant removal of trees and would make use of existing access routes.

The site on Whittlesey Road where the 5G mast will be located.

The mast itself will provide 3G, 4G and 5G coverage for the H3G (Three UK) network and is one of a number of applications that have been put in across the city.

Similar masts have been approved at Bretton Way, Ortongate Shopping Centre, London Road, Hartwell Way, Newcombe Way, Eye Road, Coniston Road but refused along Lincoln Road, West Lake Avenue, Brimbles Way, Eagle Way and Fellowes Gardens.

The application stated: “Whilst the applicant accepts that the height of the installation will result in a visually intrusive feature on the landscape, the apparatus has been ‘scaled-back’ as far as practicable, with the slimmest monopole with the smallest headframe proposed for deployment, as well as the minimum amount of equipment cabinets to allow the base station to operate.

"Ensuring that current network coverage is improved and enhanced is of vital importance, never more so than over the last two and a half years when the country moved towards an increased level of home-working, it is imperative that the public need is met by the operators.