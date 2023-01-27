A section of the Nene Parkway is to be closed from Friday (January 27) as works to install a new footbridge over the carriageway take place.

Junctions 15 to 33 of the parkway (the junction with the A47 at Thorpe Wood) will be closed from 8pm on Friday until Sunday (January 29) until 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversions will be in place during the weekend.

The previous footbridge over the Nene Parkway last week.

The new footbridge will be up to modern building standards and will cross the carriageway wider to allow for improvement works to take place along the road.

The previous bridge was removed last weekend (January 21-22) after delays caused by high winds. The bridge works are still on schedule though and is expected to open by the end of March.