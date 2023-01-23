The Nene Parkway has reopened after works to remove a footbridge have been completed.

The removal of the bridge, at Junction 15 (the junction with the A47 at Thorpe Wood), was part of a scheme to improve and widen the parkway and will be replaced by a new up-to-date bridge, that spans wider across the carriageway.

The bridge was due to be lifted out two weeks ago (January 6-7) but was delayed due to high winds.

The footbridge being removed over the Nene Parkway.

Further road closures are due to take place before the end of March when the council has said that it plans to have the new bridge in place.

A signed diversion route for pedestrians and cyclists will be in place until the new bridge is completed.

Residents who have any questions in relation to the proposed works, can contact the council’s Central Service Control on 0800 028 0082 or by emailing: [email protected]

Should you wish to report any incidents on the site outside normal working hours, telephone: 0845 604 3127 and follow the instructions to access the out-of-hours service.