National Express to run new service between Peterborough and Heathrow Airport

The service will begin from October 20.
By Ben Jones
Published 11th Oct 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 16:24 BST
National Express is set to launch a new service between Peterborough and Heathrow Airport this month.

The 788 route will be available from October 20 and run from Queensgate Bus Station.

The route is set to run six times a day, leaving at 0:40am, 3:05am. 11:50am, 1:40pm, 5:10pm, 8:40pm.

National Express will be running a service between Peterborough and Heathrow Airport.National Express will be running a service between Peterborough and Heathrow Airport.
There will also be stops at Cambridge Parkside, Cambridge Park and Ride, Hitchin, Luton Airport, Heathrow Airport central bus station and the arrivals forecourt.

All of the information can be found on the National Express website.

