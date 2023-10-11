Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

National Express is set to launch a new service between Peterborough and Heathrow Airport this month.

The 788 route will be available from October 20 and run from Queensgate Bus Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route is set to run six times a day, leaving at 0:40am, 3:05am. 11:50am, 1:40pm, 5:10pm, 8:40pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Express will be running a service between Peterborough and Heathrow Airport.

There will also be stops at Cambridge Parkside, Cambridge Park and Ride, Hitchin, Luton Airport, Heathrow Airport central bus station and the arrivals forecourt.