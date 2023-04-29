National Express has announced a suite of plans to increase its coverage across the UK, which includes new routes from Peterborough to Nottingham, Leicester, Cambridge and Stansted Airport.

Launching on April 28, the new 767 service forms part of a significant investment by National Express to grow its national scheduled coach network.

The coach operator has also announced the purchase of 130 new vehicles that will both replace some of the existing fleet and add to its inventory.

National Express has announced four new services for Peterborough.

Ed Rickard, Service Delivery Director at National Express, said: "More and more customers are turning to coach travel as an affordable, reliable and sustainable way to get around. We're thrilled to bring our services back to Peterborough and Cambridge, offering residents better connectivity and choice of transport.

"We're expecting 2023 to be even busier as we roll out our uplift in service provision, with forecasts predicting 21 million customers travelling by coach to get there where they need to be.”

