News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Great Ormond Street Hospital declares ‘incident’ amid nurses’ strike
12 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
12 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
15 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
16 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
17 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning to mobile phone users

National Express launches new services from Peterborough with destinations including Cambridge, Leicester, Nottingham and Stansted Airport

National Express has announced a series of new routes serving Peterborough.

By Ben Jones
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:34 BST

National Express has announced a suite of plans to increase its coverage across the UK, which includes new routes from Peterborough to Nottingham, Leicester, Cambridge and Stansted Airport.

Launching on April 28, the new 767 service forms part of a significant investment by National Express to grow its national scheduled coach network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The coach operator has also announced the purchase of 130 new vehicles that will both replace some of the existing fleet and add to its inventory.

National Express has announced four new services for Peterborough.National Express has announced four new services for Peterborough.
National Express has announced four new services for Peterborough.
Most Popular

Ed Rickard, Service Delivery Director at National Express, said: "More and more customers are turning to coach travel as an affordable, reliable and sustainable way to get around. We're thrilled to bring our services back to Peterborough and Cambridge, offering residents better connectivity and choice of transport.

"We're expecting 2023 to be even busier as we roll out our uplift in service provision, with forecasts predicting 21 million customers travelling by coach to get there where they need to be.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All of the information about the new services can be found at nationalexpress.com.

Related topics:National ExpressPeterboroughLeicesterNottinghamCambridge