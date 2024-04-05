'Multiple people injured' in five vehicle collision on A1 near Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cambridgeshire Police have said ‘multiple people have been injured’ in a five vehicle collision on the A1 at Peterborough.

The collision happened near Wansford just after 3pm.

The road has been closed while emergency services work at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A1 has been closed at Wansford following a five vehicle collision which has left 'multiple people' injured

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.07pm today (5 April) with reports of a collision involving five vehicles on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Wansford.

“Multiple people have been injured, but further details are unclear at this stage.

“There is increased congestion in the area and the road has been closed.”