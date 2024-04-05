'Multiple people injured' in five vehicle collision on A1 near Peterborough
Cambridgeshire Police have said ‘multiple people have been injured’ in a five vehicle collision on the A1 at Peterborough.
The collision happened near Wansford just after 3pm.
The road has been closed while emergency services work at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.07pm today (5 April) with reports of a collision involving five vehicles on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Wansford.
“Multiple people have been injured, but further details are unclear at this stage.
“There is increased congestion in the area and the road has been closed.”
Motorists are advised to avoid the area