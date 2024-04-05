'Multiple people injured' in five vehicle collision on A1 near Peterborough

Collision reported at Wansford just after 3pm
By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Apr 2024, 15:58 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2024, 16:10 BST
Cambridgeshire Police have said ‘multiple people have been injured’ in a five vehicle collision on the A1 at Peterborough.

The collision happened near Wansford just after 3pm.

The road has been closed while emergency services work at the scene.

The A1 has been closed at Wansford following a five vehicle collision which has left 'multiple people' injured
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 3.07pm today (5 April) with reports of a collision involving five vehicles on the northbound carriageway of the A1 near Wansford.

“Multiple people have been injured, but further details are unclear at this stage.

“There is increased congestion in the area and the road has been closed.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area

