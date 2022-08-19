Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have said there have been ‘multiple casualties’ in a three vehicle crash on the A605 between Peterborough and Oundle.

The collision happened at 2.15pm at Warmington, and the road remains closed as emergency services work at the scene.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 2.14pm this afternoon (Friday) with reports of a collision on the A605 at Warmington between three vehicles.

Multiple casualties have been reported in the incident

“The location of the collision is just before Warmington, westbound coming from Peterborough.

“There have been multiple casualties, although details of injuries not clear at this stage.

“The road has been closed between the Haddon services and Elton.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Two mile queues have been reported in the area as a result of the closure