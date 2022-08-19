'Multiple casualties' in collision between Peterborough and Oundle
Emergency services close A605 at Warmington
Police have said there have been ‘multiple casualties’ in a three vehicle crash on the A605 between Peterborough and Oundle.
The collision happened at 2.15pm at Warmington, and the road remains closed as emergency services work at the scene.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 2.14pm this afternoon (Friday) with reports of a collision on the A605 at Warmington between three vehicles.
Most Popular
-
1
'Multiple casualties' in collision between Peterborough and Oundle
-
2
Sudden death in Woodston, Peterborough prompts emergency service response
-
3
Grandson buys 'UK's biggest gold cross' in memory of his Peterborough gran - and hopes Tyson Fury will save it from being scrapped
-
4
Man who caused 'fear' to residents given court order banning him begging
-
5
A Level results day: Peterborough School student gets three A*s to land dream place at University of Cambridge
“The location of the collision is just before Warmington, westbound coming from Peterborough.
“There have been multiple casualties, although details of injuries not clear at this stage.
“The road has been closed between the Haddon services and Elton.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
Two mile queues have been reported in the area as a result of the closure
More as we have it...