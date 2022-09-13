Mourners travelling from Peterborough to see the Queen lying in state face busy trains, overnight queues and airport-style security
Thousands will file past Her Majesty’s coffin.
Mourners heading from Peterborough to see the Queen lying in state in have been urged to plan their journeys carefully.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to London to pay their respects to Her Majesty, who will be lying in state at Westminster Hall in London between Wednesday September 14 and Monday September 19.
The coffin will then leave to travel to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.
Police expect a "hugely complex" operation with airport-style security as mourners are expected to queue for several hours, including overnight, to pay their respects to the Queen.
Thousands are expected to travel from Peterborough to London during the period of mourning and services are expected to be busy. Discussions are ongoing about adding extra services and residents have been advised to book tickets and check travel times before setting off.
A spokesperson for London North Eastern Railway said: “LNER, other train operators, Network Rail and Transport for London are working together to provide as many seats and services as we can to enable people to pay their respects.
"Between now and the Royal Funeral, trains to and from London on all routes are expected to be very busy. We ask people to plan ahead and check before they travel. For up-to-date London travel information, please visit www.tfl.gov.uk.
"Please visit www.royal.uk for further information on the funeral.
Her Majesty’s coffin is currently lying in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh before it begins its journey to London at 5pm. It will be taken to Buckingham Palace and then to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days.