King Charles III at a vigil service held for the Queen at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Mourners heading from Peterborough to see the Queen lying in state in have been urged to plan their journeys carefully.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to travel to London to pay their respects to Her Majesty, who will be lying in state at Westminster Hall in London between Wednesday September 14 and Monday September 19.

The coffin will then leave to travel to Westminster Abbey for the funeral.

Police expect a "hugely complex" operation with airport-style security as mourners are expected to queue for several hours, including overnight, to pay their respects to the Queen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands are expected to travel from Peterborough to London during the period of mourning and services are expected to be busy. Discussions are ongoing about adding extra services and residents have been advised to book tickets and check travel times before setting off.

A spokesperson for London North Eastern Railway said: “LNER, other train operators, Network Rail and Transport for London are working together to provide as many seats and services as we can to enable people to pay their respects.

"Between now and the Royal Funeral, trains to and from London on all routes are expected to be very busy. We ask people to plan ahead and check before they travel. For up-to-date London travel information, please visit www.tfl.gov.uk.

"Please visit www.royal.uk for further information on the funeral.