Motorists are being warned to avoid Brotherhood Retail Park after a two vehicle collision.

Police said the collision in Gresley Way, Westwood, was causing delays at the shopping district.

The crash between a Volkswagen Polo and Ford Fiesta was at the roundabout before the Rhubarb Bridge (A47/A15) junction coming in from Bretton.

Nobody has been injured.

A broken down vehicle is also said to be adding to the delays.