Motorists warned of two-mile diversion as main village road closed for almost a month
and live on Freeview channel 276
Motorists travelling into Yaxley have been to expect disruption as Main Street is set to be closed for almost a month.
Main Street will be closed from Wednesday (February 21) to March 15 between 9:30am and 3:30pm on weekdays for repairs to be carried out to the road.
A diversion will be in place via Church Street, Broadway and Windsor Road, it is expected to add around five minutes or two miles to journeys.
Marshals will be on-site during the hours work is taking place to allow access to residents, delivery vehicles and emergency services.
There are no works works currently planned at weekends.