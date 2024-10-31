Works will start on Friday, November 1

Motorists are being warned of a seven day road closure on a busy roundabout in Peterborough.

The closure will be in two parts – the first from 8pm on November 1 until 6am on November 4, and then from 8pm on November 4 until 6am on November 7.

The closure starts on November 1 and ends on November 7

Only part of the roundabout will be closed – the section on the south side of the roundabout, which crosses the A1.

The works are being described as ‘Improvements to verge and/or footways for Green active trave for walkers, cyclists and, where appropriate horse riders.’