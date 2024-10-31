Motorists warned of seven day road closure on busy roundabout near Peterborough Services at A1 interchange with Fletton Parkway and A605
Motorists are being warned of a seven day road closure on a busy roundabout in Peterborough.
The works, which start at 8pm on Friday, November 1, are taking place on the A1 intersection With The A605 and Fletton Parkway at Alwalton.
The closure will be in two parts – the first from 8pm on November 1 until 6am on November 4, and then from 8pm on November 4 until 6am on November 7.
Only part of the roundabout will be closed – the section on the south side of the roundabout, which crosses the A1.
The works are being described as ‘Improvements to verge and/or footways for Green active trave for walkers, cyclists and, where appropriate horse riders.’