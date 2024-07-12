Motorists warned of roadworks starting on Welland Road at junction with A47
Works will take place from Monday until Friday next week
Motorists are being warned of roadworks starting in Peterborough on Monday (July 15)..
The city council said that Welland Road will be shut between its junctions with the A47 and Furze Ride overnight between 8pm and 6am.
The works are scheduled to last until Saturday, July 20.
The closure is needed for grounds investigation and survey works.
Peterborough City Council said a diversion for drivers will be signed on site.