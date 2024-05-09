Motorists warned of Peterborough parkway closures taking place on Monday night
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Works taking place on Frank Perkins and Paston Parkways
Motorists are being warned of road closures on two of Peterborough’s parkways on Monday night (May 13).
Closures are planned on Paston Parkway and Frank Perkins Parkway from 8pm until 6am.
Paston Parkway will be closed between junction 20 (A47 roundabout) and Junction 22 (Davids Lane roundabout), while Frank Perkins Parkway junction 7 (Oxney Road) southbound on slip road will be shut.
The closures are needed for road repairs.