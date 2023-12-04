Motorists warned of Fletton Parkway road closures in Peterborough starting tonight

Resurfacing works taking place this week, resulting in series of night time closures of sliproads

Motorists are being warned about a series of road closures on Peterborough’s Fletton Parkway this week – starting tonight (Monday).

There will be closures to the on/off slip roads at junction 2 (Malbourne/Hampton) roundabout of the Fletton Parkway for carriageway resurfacing tonight and tomorrow night.

Tonight’s closure will impact the westbound sliproad onto the Fletton Parkway from 8pm until 6am, while tomorrow’s closure will impact the Eastbound sliproad off of the Fletton Parkway, again from 8pm until 6am.

Resurfacing works are taking place this week

On Wednesday (December 6) and Thursday (December 7) there will be night time closures, from 8pm until 6am, eastbound on the Fletton Parkway from junction 3 (Serpentine) to junction 5 (Boongate) for carriageway resurfacing. There will be no access to the parkway on the eastbound slips at junction 3a/4 (Stanground).