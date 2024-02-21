Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorists travelling into Yaxley have been to expect disruption as Main Street is set to be closed for almost a week.

Main Street will be closed from March 1 to March 8 between 9:30am and 3:30pm on weekdays for repairs to be carried out to the road.

A diversion will be in place via Church Street, Broadway and Windsor Road, it is expected to add around five minutes or two miles to journeys.

Marshals will be on-site during the hours work is taking place to allow access to residents, delivery vehicles and emergency services.