Motorists warned of as main village road closed

The works have been planned to make repairs to the carriageway.
By Ben Jones
Published 21st Feb 2024, 12:09 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 11:20 GMT
Motorists travelling into Yaxley have been to expect disruption as Main Street is set to be closed for almost a week.

Main Street will be closed from March 1 to March 8 between 9:30am and 3:30pm on weekdays for repairs to be carried out to the road.

A diversion will be in place via Church Street, Broadway and Windsor Road, it is expected to add around five minutes or two miles to journeys.

Marshals will be on-site during the hours work is taking place to allow access to residents, delivery vehicles and emergency services.

There are no works works currently planned at weekends.

