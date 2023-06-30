News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

Motorcyclist injured in collision on Oundle Road in Woodston, Peterborough

Road was closed following collision
By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th Jun 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 10:59 BST

A motorcyclist has been injured following a collision on Oundle Road in Woodston this morning.

Oundle Road was shut at the junction with New Road at about 8.45am today (Friday, June 30).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 8.45am today (30 June) with reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Oundle Road, Peterborough.

The injuries were not thought to be seriousThe injuries were not thought to be serious
The injuries were not thought to be serious
Most Popular

“Officers attended and the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital. Details of injuries are unclear but not thought to be serious.

“There were no arrests and the road is now clear.”

Related topics:MotorcyclistCambridgeshire Police