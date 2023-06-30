Motorcyclist injured in collision on Oundle Road in Woodston, Peterborough

A motorcyclist has been injured following a collision on Oundle Road in Woodston this morning.

Oundle Road was shut at the junction with New Road at about 8.45am today (Friday, June 30).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 8.45am today (30 June) with reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on Oundle Road, Peterborough.

The injuries were not thought to be serious

“Officers attended and the motorcyclist has been taken to hospital. Details of injuries are unclear but not thought to be serious.