Motorcyclist from Bourne dies from injuries after multi-vehicle collision on A47 in Peterborough

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in his 50s, of Bourne, died in hospital from his injuries after the collision on the A47 eastbound carriageway of the Soke Parkway, at the exit for Bretton Gate.

The incident happened at about 2pm yesterday (August 25).

Now police have issued an appeal for information following the collision between a grey Peugeot 3008, a black Audi A6, a grey Fiat 500 and an orange Superduke R motorbike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The collision happened on the Soke Parkway

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to Peterborough City Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The drivers and passengers of the cars remained at the scene and were uninjured.

Police are appealing for information and dashcam footage from anyone who was travelling along the A47 in either direction at about 2pm yesterday or just before, who may have witnessed the collision or any of the vehicles in the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 222 of 25 August, or alternatively, report it online.