Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after collision in Glatton

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge after a single vehicle collision in Glatton, Huntingdon.

The emergency services including the Magpas air ambulance were called out to Bullock Road, Glatton, early afternoon yesterday (Sunday, April 22).

Dr Adriana Cordier and paramedic Dan Read landed in Peterborough via the air ambulance, assessed the patient in his 50s who had sustained multiple injuries, and gave the man advanced pain relief at the scene (providing him with A&E level care).

He was then airlifted to Addenbrooke’s where he was in a stable condition upon arrival.

The helicopter crew who flew the medical team and patient were chief pilot Richard Eastwood and crewmember Lee Kennedy.

An ambulance crew and Cambridgeshire police also attended.