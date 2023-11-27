Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More train services will run between Peterborough and Lincoln from December, it has been confirmed.

East Midlands Railway have increased the number of services across their network, with two new Saturday services between Peterborough and Lincoln (one travelling in each direction) among them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The changes, which are part of the next timetable change and will take place on Sunday, December 10, will see the reintroduction of four weekday services between Nottingham and Crewe, and a new weekday service between Liverpool Lime Street and Nottingham.

Peterborough Railway Station

EMR is also piloting a new scheme to use some of its Class 170 trains to provide additional capacity on its Norwich - Liverpool route - targeting specific times and services which are currently popular with its customers.

Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We are always looking at ways we can better match the timetable we operate with the journeys our customers want to make.

"But any changes need to take in a number of factors, including the allocation of necessary funding, maintaining levels of performance (punctuality) and operational feasibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are delighted to be able to provide a boost in services for our regional customers from December. The increase represents the culmination of substantial work to make sure they can be increased or reintroduced reliably and sustainably.

"We are also looking forward to seeing how the trial of our Class 170 trains, and the extra capacity they will afford, is received by our customers on the Norwich - Liverpool line. That route continues to be very popular and we have picked specific times we know our customers want to travel at."

December timetable changes for East Midlands Railway

Reinstated or new services

Weekdays 0553 Nottingham – Crewe

Weekdays 0810 Crewe – Nottingham

Weekdays 1616 Nottingham – Crewe

Weekdays 1810 Crewe – Nottingham

Saturdays 1800 Lincoln – Peterborough

Saturdays 1926 Peterborough – Lincoln

Weekdays 0851 Liverpool Lime Street – Nottingham (currently 1139 Nottingham to Norwich)

Removals

Weekdays 0501 Nottingham – Sleaford

Weekdays 0535 Worksop – Nottingham cancelled between Worksop – Mansfield Woodhouse

Weekdays 2225 Nottingham – Worksop cancelled between Mansfield Woodhouse – Worksop