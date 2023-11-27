More train services to run between Peterborough and Lincoln
More train services will run between Peterborough and Lincoln from December, it has been confirmed.
East Midlands Railway have increased the number of services across their network, with two new Saturday services between Peterborough and Lincoln (one travelling in each direction) among them.
The changes, which are part of the next timetable change and will take place on Sunday, December 10, will see the reintroduction of four weekday services between Nottingham and Crewe, and a new weekday service between Liverpool Lime Street and Nottingham.
EMR is also piloting a new scheme to use some of its Class 170 trains to provide additional capacity on its Norwich - Liverpool route - targeting specific times and services which are currently popular with its customers.
Will Rogers, Managing Director for East Midlands Railway, said: “We are always looking at ways we can better match the timetable we operate with the journeys our customers want to make.
"But any changes need to take in a number of factors, including the allocation of necessary funding, maintaining levels of performance (punctuality) and operational feasibility.
"We are delighted to be able to provide a boost in services for our regional customers from December. The increase represents the culmination of substantial work to make sure they can be increased or reintroduced reliably and sustainably.
"We are also looking forward to seeing how the trial of our Class 170 trains, and the extra capacity they will afford, is received by our customers on the Norwich - Liverpool line. That route continues to be very popular and we have picked specific times we know our customers want to travel at."
December timetable changes for East Midlands Railway
Reinstated or new services
Weekdays 0553 Nottingham – Crewe
Weekdays 0810 Crewe – Nottingham
Weekdays 1616 Nottingham – Crewe
Weekdays 1810 Crewe – Nottingham
Saturdays 1800 Lincoln – Peterborough
Saturdays 1926 Peterborough – Lincoln
Weekdays 0851 Liverpool Lime Street – Nottingham (currently 1139 Nottingham to Norwich)
Removals
Weekdays 0501 Nottingham – Sleaford
Weekdays 0535 Worksop – Nottingham cancelled between Worksop – Mansfield Woodhouse
Weekdays 2225 Nottingham – Worksop cancelled between Mansfield Woodhouse – Worksop
Weekdays 2343 Worksop – Nottingham cancelled between Worksop and Mansfield Woodhouse