Month of closures on A1 at Peterborough to start tonight

Closure in place between Sawtry and Norman Cross
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:42 BST
A month of closures on the A1 at Peterborough will start tonight, with motorists warned of disruption.

The A1(M) northbound will be closed from Junction 15 at Sawtry to Junction 16 at Norman Cross between 8pm and 6pm every weekday night for 29 days.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “Our aim is to minimise disruption and that is why we are carrying out this essential maintenance work overnight and during the week when the road is at its quietest.

The closure will be in place for 29 nightsThe closure will be in place for 29 nights
“We understand the inconvenience temporary closures can cause but at times it is necessary to ensure the safety of those working on the carriageway. Our maintenance programme helps to keep our roads reliable and avoids the need for longer term repairs which could lead to greater disruption.”

The spokesperson did not reveal what works were being carried out during the night time closures.

