Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Combined Authority Mayor Dr Nik Johnson and Deputy Mayor Anna Smith have put forward proposals to restore a key bus route in Wittering after visiting Wittering and surrounding villages.

The pair have undertaken visits to Wittering, Castor, Ailsworth and Wansford with campaigners who have stated that the lack of the previous route has let to a negative effect on the mental health of residents as well as an additional financial costs with residents potentially hit with taxi costs of more than £25 to attend ital appointments, education, work, and leisure activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After hearing residents’ views, Dr Nik Johnson and Anna Smith have been working with the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority Transport and Infrastructure committee to put together a proposal for restoring the bus route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Nik Johnson walking alongside the A1, like many residents are forced to do without a bus.

A representative for the Bus campaign group for Wittering Wansford Castor and Ailsworth said: "The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority have seen and acknowledged the isolation of the villages, Wittering, Wansford, Castor and Ailsworth.

"This acknowledgment represents isolation from health facilities, work, education and leisure. They also acknowledged the danger that Wittering residents place themselves in to get to access to the above by walking alongside the A1!! With having our need recognised for reinstating our bus service, it has given the campaign group a huge lift that we are being listened too and thank you to the Authority for listening."

Mayor Dr Nik Johnson said: “It was a reality check and very important to see first-hand the impact of the lack of bus services has on people’s lives and to hear the stories of how this can affect everything from job opportunities, to social isolation to health. I’m glad to have had the opportunity to speak to this community and look forward to working with them further on improving transport links for the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna Smith, Deputy Mayor for the Combined Authority, added: “I had an incredibly useful site visit, and want to thank local residents for making me so welcome and showing me the issues they are facing. Rural connectivity is crucial. It’s vital that everyone has the option to leave the car at home, and that’s especially important for people who don’t have access to a car.

“Local residents have been without a scheduled service for four years. I’ve asked officers to put together proposals for a service that can be explored as part of the upcoming network review, and am delighted at the progress they are making."