Man taken to hospital after A47 collision between car and lorry near Wansford

A man has been taken to hospital after a collision between the car he was driving and a lorry on the A47 on Friday (February 10) morning.

Police were called to the scene at 7am after reports of a collision on eastbound carriageway of the A47 near Wansford.

The collision blocked the road, but both vehicles have been recovered and the road is now clear.

The man is in hospital receiving treatment.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 7am today (10 February) with reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway of the A47 near Wansford.

“The collision, which involved a car and a HGV, initially blocked the road.

“A man who was driving the car has been taken to hospital for treatment. Further details are unclear at this stage.