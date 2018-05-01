Man suffers serious injuries after crash between car and highways resurfacing lorry at Market Deeping

Have your say

A man has suffered serious injuries following a crash involving a car and a lorry at Market Deeping last night.

A man in his 20s, the driver of the car, was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The crash occurred on the A1175 towards Spalding and reported to police at 11.24pm on Monday April 30.

The road was being resurfaced at the time and police have confirmed the lorry involved was a highways maintenance vehicle involved in the works.

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call police on 101 quoting incident 477 of yesterday.