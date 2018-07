Have your say

A man has died following a crash between a car and a lorry on the A14 at Alconbury.

The ma died in the crash which took place on Saturday night (July 7) at about 11.55pm.

Neil McCartney, 62, of Collier Road, Cambridge, was driving westbound when his red BMW collided with a stationary lorry, parked in a layby at Alconbury.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until around 6am while police dealt with the incident.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.