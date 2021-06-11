Major works to take place on footbridge over A47 in Peterborough

The works will start later this year

The scheme to replace bearings on the Longthorpe Footbridge have been included in a £218 million investment from Highways England to improve roads across the East of England.

The project is in the planning stages at the moment, but is likely to start in September, and not be finished until the spring. The cost of the scheme, and the impact it will have on road closures have still to be finalised.

Well-known motorways and major A roads including the M11, A14, A1, A47 and A12 are all included in the package. Motorists, pedestrians and cyclists all set to benefit from the planned works, which include road resurfacing, bridge joint replacements, the creation of cycle lanes, improved signage and landscaping.

Roads Minister, Baroness Vere, said: “As we build back better from the pandemic, this multi-million-pound investment will ensure millions of motorists and road-users in the East of England have access to better journeys, all while improving road safety and boosting the economy right across the region.

“The investment comes in addition to our plans for major dualling and widening schemes on roads such as the A47 and A12, which will begin construction over the next 2 to 3 years.

“This Government will continue to level up connections and improve infrastructure across the country, ensuring everyone, everywhere, can get around quickly and easily.”

Martin Fellows, Highways England Regional Director, said: “Hundreds of thousands of drivers use our roads every day for work journeys, home deliveries and the movement of the goods and services, so it’s essential we keep them in a good condition to ensure safety and reliability.

“With this investment, Highways England will continue to deliver the essential maintenance and upgrades throughout the region to improve safety and help keep drivers on the move.”

Other projects included in the scheme are:

A12 junction 15-18 and junction 25 – concrete repairs and renewals, road markings, studs and kerbs.

A11 Tuttles to Thickthorn - concrete renewals, studs and road markings.

A120 Crown Interchange - resurfacing

A14 junction 39 (Higham) to junction 42 (Westley) - resurfacing, studs, kerbs, road markings, restraint systems, traffic signs, bridge joints.