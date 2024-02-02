Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Several major bus routes in Stamford have been blocked this morning due to a road closure.

Delaine Buses tweeted that buses are currently unable to call at Stamford Water Street, Barnack Road, Burghley House, Pilsgate, Barnack Cottages and Jack Haws Lane until further notice, due to a road closure by Anglian Water.

The road closure is on the B1443 at the junction of Mill Road in Pilsgate.

The diversion for the 201 and 202 service is from Stamford St Mary’s via Wharf Road, Priory Road, Uffington Road, Uffington to Barnack and vice versa.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Anglian Water for comment.