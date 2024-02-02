News you can trust since 1948
Major Stamford bus routes blocked due to Anglian Water road closure

The road closure began on Friday morning (February 2).
By Ben Jones
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 10:36 GMT
Several major bus routes in Stamford have been blocked this morning due to a road closure.

Delaine Buses tweeted that buses are currently unable to call at Stamford Water Street, Barnack Road, Burghley House, Pilsgate, Barnack Cottages and Jack Haws Lane until further notice, due to a road closure by Anglian Water.

The road closure is on the B1443 at the junction of Mill Road in Pilsgate.

The diversion for the 201 and 202 service is from Stamford St Mary’s via Wharf Road, Priory Road, Uffington Road, Uffington to Barnack and vice versa.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Anglian Water for comment.

More as we have it.

