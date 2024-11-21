Major roadworks scheme set to cause traffic disruption on Queensgate Roundabout in Peterborough city centre

Works to start next week

A major roadworks scheme is set to close lanes on and around the Queensgate Roundabout in Peterborough city centre for five nights.

Work will start on the project on Monday, November 25, and will see disruption between 8pm and 6am for five consecutive nights.

A City Council spokesperson said drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible during the works. They said: “The areas surrounding Crescent Bridge and Queensgate roundabout will have lane closures to complete surveys and investigation works. “Traffic management will be in place. There may be disruption, please allow additional time for your journey.”