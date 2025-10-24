Major progress has been made to secure the Ralph Butcher Causeway which links Peterborough and Whittlesey.

A lane closure is currently in place on the bridge at King’s Dyke, as work to repair a long-standing issue of cracking in the road. This has been the cause since July 2024.

In May 2025, contractor, Jones Bros reported further cracks that had appeared in the road surface near the centre of the carriageway and work commenced in July to the repair the issue.

To date, more than 680 soil nails have been installed into the main embankment to reinforce the area.

King's Dyke works. Photo: Cambridgeshire County Council.

Work will now progress onto the installation of drainage pipes and the steel reinforcement for the sprayed concrete facing.

The work is expected to be completed by the second week of December.

The costs for the works are being fully met by Jones Bros. The council will not accept ownership of the bridge until the remediation work is addressed.