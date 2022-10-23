A large stretch on Bourges Boulevard in the centre of Peterborough was left underwater on Sunday morning after heavy rain hit the city.

A video captured by Dan Fountain shows that drains on the road were overwhelmed and water rose to a considerable height in front of the wall of the Park Inn Hotel, making the footpath impassable.

Traffic was reduced to one lane and slowed almost to a stand-still and drivers were forced to drive cautiously to remain safe driving through the high water levels.

Flooding along Bourges Boulevard on Sunday (October 23). Credit: Dan Fountain.

A deluge of rain hit the city in the early hours of the morning and continued right up until well into the afternoon. Showers began again in the evening at around 5pm.

The city is still subject to a Met Office Yellow Warning for thunderstorms that began at 4am this morning and is in place until 2am on Monday morning.

The drains along the stretch of Bourges Boulevard running alongside Rivergate have failed several times during heavy rain in recent years, causing major flooding, and did so most recently in July 2021.

In August this year, Anglian Water confirmed that it would be undertaking a £1.2m project to modernise the sewers in the city centre and close to the Embankment. Work in the project is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad