Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is disruption to rail services between Peterborough and London

There is major disruption on the railways between Peterborough and London this afternoon due to damage to overhead power lines.

The power lines have been damaged between Peterborough and Hitchin, meaning no services can run on the routes.

National Rail Enquiries have said disruption is set to last until at least 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Services run by Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Lumo and Thameslink are all impacted by the issues.

The disruption comes just two days before the latest national strike will cause many services to be cancelled.

The industrial action will take place on Thursday, and passengers are being urged not to travel by train on the day.

There will be another national strike on Saturday.