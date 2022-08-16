Major disruption on railways between Peterborough and London due to overhead line damage
Great Northern Railways say “All lines are currently blocked between Peterborough and Hitchin, no trains can currently run”
There is major disruption on the railways between Peterborough and London this afternoon due to damage to overhead power lines.
The power lines have been damaged between Peterborough and Hitchin, meaning no services can run on the routes.
National Rail Enquiries have said disruption is set to last until at least 3pm.
Services run by Grand Central, Great Northern, Hull Trains, LNER, Lumo and Thameslink are all impacted by the issues.
The disruption comes just two days before the latest national strike will cause many services to be cancelled.
The industrial action will take place on Thursday, and passengers are being urged not to travel by train on the day.
There will be another national strike on Saturday.
The strikes are the latest in a series to have taken place this summer in a dispute over pay.