Major delays on A1 at Peterborough after crash leaves two people hospitalised

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Oct 2025, 08:35 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 08:44 BST
There are major delays on the A1 (M) at Yaxley this morning (October 7) following a collision.

National Highways said that there were two and a half mile queues building up on the northbound carriageway following the crash. They said the road had been closed while emergency services dealt with the incident – however, one lane has now re-opened.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.22am to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A1 Northbound near Norman Cross. Officers and paramedics attended, and two people have been taken to hospital with minor injuries. One lane has now been reopened.”

