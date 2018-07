A family had a lucky escape after their car burst into flames on the A1m at Peterborough.

Police and fire crews were called to the southbound A1M at Norman Cross at just after 6pm on Saturday July 21.

Thankfully the family were quickly able to exit the white Audi as it was engulfed in flames and nobody was injured in the incident.

The road surface was damaged by the heat of the fire however and had to be resurfaced before the road could be fully reopened.