Lucky escape for drivers after ‘dramatic’ collision on Peterborough roundabout

Wreckage from the scene at the Eye roundabout.

Police have now released a dramatic photograph showing the wreckage of the two cars from the incident that took place at the A47 junction and the Eye roundabout at just before 6pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews, a number of ambulances, police cars, as well as vehicle recovery lorries attended the scene, which caused significant delays in parts of the city.

All of the people involved in the collision escaped without serious injuries but police have now opened an investigation.

A PT reader sent this image of the scene.

An online statement from Cambridgeshire Police said: “This is the dramatic scene that greeted police in Peterborough as they arrived at a collision on the A15 roundabout in Eye yesterday.

“Luckily, there were no serious injuries but an investigation is ongoing.

“Road safety advice can be found at: https://bit.ly/3gRo9HV.”