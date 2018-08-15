Lorry crash causing long delays in both directions on A47 near Peterborough

Have your say

A lorry, which has left the A47 near Peterborough and crashed into a ditch, is causing long delays in both directions this afternoon.

The crash has taken place near Rings End and was reported at 2.39pm.

The scene of the crash on the A47 this afternoon

The lorry has crashed close to an electricity pylon and UK Power Networks are on route to assist before the vehicle can start to be recovered.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

There are long delays in both directions as a result of the crash and motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.