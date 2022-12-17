Lorry crash causes extensive damage to barrier on Fletton Parkway in Peterborough
A lane closure is in place along the Fletton Parkway following the crash.
A lorry crash has caused extensive damage to barriers along the Fletton Parkway,
The incident occurred on Friday (December 16) evening at around 4:30pm. No other vehicle was involved in the incident.
Police attended the scene and closed a lane of the parkway between Junction 3 and 3A; Hampton and Boongate.
The lane closure is to remain in effect until the barrier can be repaired.
Peterborough City Council said in a statement: “Due to an RTA and extensive damage to safety fencing on Fletton Parkway (A1139) one lane closure and reduced speed limit are now in place.
"The closure is eastbound between Junction 3 (Nene Parkway) & Junction 3A (IKEA). It will remain in place until barrier repairs are undertaken.”