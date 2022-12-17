A lorry crash has caused extensive damage to barriers along the Fletton Parkway,

The incident occurred on Friday (December 16) evening at around 4:30pm. No other vehicle was involved in the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police attended the scene and closed a lane of the parkway between Junction 3 and 3A; Hampton and Boongate.

The lane closure is in place on a section of the Fletton parkway.

The lane closure is to remain in effect until the barrier can be repaired.

Peterborough City Council said in a statement: “Due to an RTA and extensive damage to safety fencing on Fletton Parkway (A1139) one lane closure and reduced speed limit are now in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad