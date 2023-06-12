News you can trust since 1948
Long queues on roads around Peterborough and Northamptonshire border after collision on A14

Number of routes affected by the crash
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:48 BST

There are long delays on roads around the Peterborough and Northamptonshire border as a result of a collision on the A14 this morning.

The A14 eastbound carriageways between J13 and J15 are blocked due to a collision involving two lorries.

Tailbacks of seven miles backing up from Kettering have been reported, causing an estimated one-hour delay for motorists.

The collision has meant traffic taking other routes, meaning other roads including the A45, A6 and A605 have all affected as drivers take other routes.

