Long queues on roads around Peterborough and Northamptonshire border after collision on A14

There are long delays on roads around the Peterborough and Northamptonshire border as a result of a collision on the A14 this morning.

The A14 eastbound carriageways between J13 and J15 are blocked due to a collision involving two lorries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tailbacks of seven miles backing up from Kettering have been reported, causing an estimated one-hour delay for motorists.

Traffic news