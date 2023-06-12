Long queues on roads around Peterborough and Northamptonshire border after collision on A14
Number of routes affected by the crash
By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:48 BST
There are long delays on roads around the Peterborough and Northamptonshire border as a result of a collision on the A14 this morning.
The A14 eastbound carriageways between J13 and J15 are blocked due to a collision involving two lorries.
Tailbacks of seven miles backing up from Kettering have been reported, causing an estimated one-hour delay for motorists.
The collision has meant traffic taking other routes, meaning other roads including the A45, A6 and A605 have all affected as drivers take other routes.