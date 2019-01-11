Lengthy diversion after A1 shuts in Peterborough and Lincolnshire due to overturned truck

There is a lengthy diversion for motorists on the A1 this morning.

A truck has overturned, shedding sulphuric acid. The road is closed between the Colsterworth Services junction and the A606 Rutland Water turn off.

Road closed sign

Highways England has revealed the following diversion:

. Northbound road users are advised to follow the ‘solid circle’ diversion symbol and exit the A1 onto the A606 at Stamford. Continue along the A606 through Empingham and Whitwell.

. Continue on the A606 until the Barleythorpe roundabout, at this roundabout turn right and continue along the A606 until Melton Mowbray.

. In Melton Mowbray head north along Burton Street, then left on Leicester street. Then north on Wilton road to the A606 / A6006 / A607 junction.

. At this junction turn right onto Norman Way and continue to the A607 / B676 junction. Turn left onto A607 heading out of Melton Mowbray.

, Continue along the A607 to the ‘Farmers Arms’ roundabout and re-join the A1.

. Road users travelling southbound should follow the above in reverse and the ‘hollow diamond’ diversion symbol.

Road users are advised to allow additional time for their journeys and consider alternative routes at this time.

