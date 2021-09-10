Latest phase of Peterborough cycle way improvements worth half a million pounds to start

Works will begin on Monday

​The cycle and footpath received £500,000 of funding for improvements which commenced last year and this latest phase will include widening Water Lane by Orton Mere so that the entire path is 3m wide.

Water Lane has been damaged by tree roots, making the surface uneven. As well as repairing the surface, by widening it we will provide sufficient space for pedestrians and cyclists to use the route at the same time, so no one needs to move onto the grass verge area.

Works will begin on Monday for a duration of 12 weeks between 7am and 5pm on weekdays.

The cycleway is not due to be closed at any point, and while the work is being carried out a temporary footpath to the side will be provided.

Cyclists may be required to dismount at times, however, this will only be for a short a distance.

Cllr Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council cabinet member for strategic planning and commercial strategy and investments, said: “The Green Wheel is a priceless asset in Peterborough, and by investing £500,000 in its upkeep this will help make it a safe and desirable route for cyclists and pedestrians for years to come.

“This is just one of a number of schemes aimed at boosting cycling and walking provision in the city, including our School Streets scheme, e-bike trial and use of the Towns Fund to improve our existing infrastructure.”

The Green Wheel is a 45 mile continuous route around the city. It was one of the first large scale projects Peterborough Environment City Trust (PECT) delivered for Peterborough and first opened in 2000.

It threads through picturesque scenery, including woodland, lakes and rivers, as well as nature reserves and villages.

Money allocated to its upkeep has included widening a section of Nene Cycleway behind Wharf Road, while resurfacing of the North Bank cycleway is due to be completed in October.