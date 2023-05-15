News you can trust since 1948
Lane closures on A1 after lorry overturns near Peterborough

Delays both north and southbound on A1 at Wittering following crash earlier

By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th May 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:50 BST

The A1 is completely blocked northbound near Peterborough, and there are delays southbound after a lorry overturned this afternoon (May 15).

Police said there is currently no information on how serious any injuries were, other than to say it is not believed there have been any life threatening injuries following the incident, which happened near the Wittering junction this lunchtime.

The lorry had been travelling north when the incident happened.

The scene of the crashThe scene of the crash
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said they were called at 1.30pm today (15 May) with reports of an overturned lorry on the A1 southbound at Wittering.

The northbound carriageway is now completely blocked, with one lane blocked southbound.

The police spokesperson added: “Details of injuries are not clear at this stage but not thought to be life-threatening.”

It is not known when the road will be fully re-opened.

More follows...

