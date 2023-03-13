A two-vehicle collision took place on the A47 at Guyhirn this morning.

The crash took place at around 7.36am with long queues forming in both directions on Thorney Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One lane remains closed until recovery takes place.

A47 Thorney Road

No injuries have been reported, the force has confirmed.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called with reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A47 at Thorney Road, Guyhirn, at about 7.36am today (13 March).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad