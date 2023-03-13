Lane closed on A47 Thorney Road after two-vehicle collision
One lane remains closed as police await recovery
A two-vehicle collision took place on the A47 at Guyhirn this morning.
The crash took place at around 7.36am with long queues forming in both directions on Thorney Road.
One lane remains closed until recovery takes place.
No injuries have been reported, the force has confirmed.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called with reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A47 at Thorney Road, Guyhirn, at about 7.36am today (13 March).
"One lane remains closed until recovery takes place. No injuries have been reported.”