Station CCTV image of the train slowing down at Peterborough platform 1 following the overspeeding incident. Credit: LNER.

An investigation has been launched after a speeding train left a number of passengers injured at a junction close to Peterborough.

At around 1pm on May 4, the 9:54am service between Sunderland and King’s Cross passed over three sets of points at Spital junction on the northern approach to Peterborough at close to 65mph.

The train was operated by Grand Central.

The maximum speed at the junction is 30mph, which then lowers to 25mph.

The excess speed of the train led it to lurch sideway, resulting in a number of minor injuries being sustained by passengers, with some being thrown from their seats.

The train subsequently came to a stop at Peterborough station under emergency braking but this was not a scheduled stop on its journey.

It had been approaching the station on a fast line, before being routed onto a slower line via the points where the overspeed occurred.

The train did not derail during the incident, and subsequent inspections found that no damage was caused to the infrastructure of the railway or to the train.

The investigation will be handled by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and will seek to identify the sequence of events that led to it.