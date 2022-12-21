Improvements to the A16 at Norwood, which include dualling a section of road, have been given the go-ahead, with approval to develop a full business case and detailed design.

Peterborough City Council’s cabinet approved the project this week (December 19) and awarded the £1.2million contract to Milestone Infrastructure Ltd to plan the scheme in detail in preparation for construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That money will come from Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and the preparation is expected to take place over the next 18 months.

The A16 in Peterborough.

The road has been said to suffer from significant congestion and delays during peak hours and is a key route for the Norwood and Paston Reserve areas; which have been allocated for future development within the Peterborough Local Plan.

The road improvements are planned to prepare for this growth by reducing congestion and improving journey times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also aims to limit the impact on the local environment, improve biodiversity, road safety and active travel routes to provide walking/cycling alternatives.

Following an outline business case, together with a public consultation which was conducted last year, the improvements are expected to include:- Closure of the Newborough Road junction access onto the A47 (southbound)- Dualling of the A16 Norwood between the Norwood development roundabout and the A16/A47/Welland Road roundabout- Partial signalisation of the A16/A47/Welland Road roundabout (A16 approach)- Creation of a flare to provide a third lane on the A47 westbound approach- Creation of a dedicated left from the A47 eastbound approach to the A16 northbound exit- Realignment/reconstruction of the bridal way to the north of the A16/A47/Welland Road roundabout, connecting the signalised crossing to Newborough Road- Active travel route providing cycling/pedestrian routes from the Norwood site down Welland Road and towards the city centre- Landscaping including wildflower and native tree planting

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, discussions with National Highways are progressing to explore the possibility of a pedestrian footbridge over the A47.

The improvements are also expected to be complemented by additional works carried out by the developer of the Norwood Urban Expansion, which include: A new access roundabout on the A16 and a new access junction with Newborough Road, connected by an internal road. These will provide all residents with direct access to the A16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Marco Cereste, cabinet member for climate change, planning, housing and transport at Peterborough City Council, said: “Anyone who drives in this area will be familiar with the congestion that builds up during rush hour, particularly in the mornings.

"What we have here is a series of solutions that will make significant improvements to the highway network and support the planned housing growth in the area. In addition, walking/cycling routes will be developed to encourage more people to make these forms of transport the default options.

Advertisement Hide Ad