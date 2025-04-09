Important travel advice for Peterborough United fans travelling to Wembley for the Vertu Trophy Final against Birmingham City on April 13

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s nearly time for Wembley…. here’s all the important things you need to know if you’re planning on getting there!

Posh are at Wembley for the second consecutive year on Sunday (April 13).

A travelling contingent, which the club hope to be over 20,000, will be travelling to London to see if Posh can once again return with the trophy. Here is all of the important travel information for those making the journey.

Train

Wembley Park Underground Station. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Due to demand, there will also be additional services calling at Peterborough:

- The 10.45am from Leeds to London King’s Cross will call at Peterborough at 12.14​pm.

- The 09.30am from Edinburgh Waverley to London King’s Cross will call at Peterborough at 13.06​

The 10.30am from Edinburgh Waverley to London King’s Cross will call at Peterborough at 14.02pm.

The 18.30pm from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverley will call at Peterborough at 19.19pm

This is in addition to trains leaving at 6:45am, (8:36am), 7:45am (9:02am), 8:12am (9:18am), 8:45am (10:02am), 9:11am (10:05am), 9:15am (10:20am), 9:26am (10:16am), 9:38am (10:26am), 9:45am (11:02am), 10:04am (10:52am), 10:08am (10:58am), 10:15am (11:17am), 10:26am (11:23am), 10:36am (11;34), 10:41 (11:37am), 10:45am (12:02am), 11:05am (11:53am), 11:09am (11:58am).

There are plenty of services arriving after 12pm, see www.trainline.com for a full list.

A statement from LNER said: “Southbound trains from Peterborough on Sunday morning and northbound trains on Sunday evening from London King’s Cross will be busy and we recommend making a seat reservation for your journey.​

“As we expect large numbers of fans to be travelling, a queuing system will also be in place at Peterborough station on Sunday morning.

"The front of the station will be closed to traffic to create a queuing area. The pick-up and drop-off points and all car parks will remain open as normal, however we do expect roads around the station to be busy with traffic.

"Taxis will pick-up and drop-off from the main station car park and blue badge parking will remain available as normal. ​

“Please allow extra time to get to the station to catch your train and check your journey before you travel.”

Tube

Fortunately, there are no planned tube strikes this year.

Wembley is accessible via three stations. Wembley Park, Wembley Stadium Station and Wembley Central Station.

Wembley Park is a 20-minute direct tube journey from King’s Cross and it is then just a further three minute walk to the stadium.

Wembley Park Station is also two stops from Baker Street on the London Underground Metropolitan line.

Wembley Stadium Station is one stop from London Marylebone on Chiltern Railway services, although this is the line the majority of Wycombe supporters are expected to be using.

Wembley Central Station is on the London Underground Bakerloo line and London Overground line from Watford Junction to London Euston.

ULEZ

Anyone driving to Wembley has been advised that Wembley Stadium is now part of London’s ULEZ zone, which means that non-compliant vehicles are subject to a charge of £12.50.

Parking

Wembley encourages fans to arrive via public transport but there is an official car park that can be booked online.

Nearby street parking is reserved for residents and the stadium encourages fans to avoid ‘pop-up’ car parks as they “probably don’t have the correct insurance in place – so you’re not covered if something happens to your car and they’re at fault.”

Various other spaces or driveways are available to be booked online on sites such as www.yourparkingspace.co.uk.