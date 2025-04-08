Queensgate to offer cheap parking to Peterborough United fans attending Vertu Trophy Final on Sunday
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Peterborough United fans travelling to the Vertu Trophy Final on Sunday (April 13) will be able to take advantage of a generous offer from Queensgate.
The shopping centre, which is partnered with the club, will be offering all day parking for just £2.80 in its blue and yellow car parks.
These car parks will remain open until 11:30pm. The match will kick-off at 3pm and is expected to finish at just before 5pm, not including any potential celebrations.
The car parks are just a short walk from Peterborough Railway Station, which is expected to be incredibly busy on the day with people travelling advised to arrive in plenty of time and adhere to queueing systems that will be in place at the station.